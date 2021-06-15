Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested...
2 Hub City men arrested on stolen weapons possession
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU

Latest News

MSDH reports nearly 937,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (File...
MSDH: Less than 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Valerie Kasper was stabbed while five months pregnant, and she had to deliver her child...
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forcing emergency c-section to deliver baby four months premature
A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and...
More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
May retail sales fell 1.3% as Americans spend less on goods
A pregnant woman was stabbed, forcing her to deliver her baby four months premature.
Pregnant Georgia woman stabbed, forced to deliver baby with emergency c-section