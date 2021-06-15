Win Stuff
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates money to Mississippi community college

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was among the 286 “high-impact organizations” recently donated to by billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

Last year, Scott, the wealthiest woman in the world, gifted both Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College with multi-million dollar donations.

She also gave $9 million to the Mississippi Food Network.

Scott announced the news in a Medium post on Tuesday. In the post, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed that over the first quarter of 2021, her team donated “$2,739,000,000 in gifts to 286 high-impact organizations in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”

It was not immediately clear how much was given to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity,” Scott wrote, “so we looked for 2- and 4-year institutions successfully educating students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

