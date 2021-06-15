400 Powers Water customers on boil-water notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Four hundred customers of Powers Water Association in Jones County remain under a boil-water notice.

The notice, which was issued Monday, affects customers on Jordan Drive and side roads west and north of U.S. 84 East.

The notice also affects customers on side roads and U.S. 84 East from the Laurel city limits to the Keahey Gore Road.

Powers Water Association officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.