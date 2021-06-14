Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

WATCH: Drone video shows extent of flooding in North Miss.

By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new drone video of flooding in North Mississippi.

MEMA crews flew the drone over Bolivar, Sunflower, Yalobusha and Carroll counties, where large portions of farmland and residential areas were inundated with flood water from recent rainfall.

Emergency agencies in six counties reported damage so far, including Grenada, Lee, Oktibbeha, Tallahatchie, Quitman and Yalobusha. Dozens of homes in the area were impacted.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Latest News

Grace's Home of Heroes is hoping to raise funds to build an assisted living facility for...
Hattiesburg nonprofit to host softball fundraiser to build veterans home
The Petal School District registration for returning students is happening June 14 through June...
Petal School District superintendent explains plan for fall
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault
MEMA drones capture flooding
Drone video shows North Miss. flooding (Source: MEMA)