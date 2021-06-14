WATCH: Drone video shows extent of flooding in North Miss.

BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new drone video of flooding in North Mississippi.

MEMA crews flew the drone over Bolivar, Sunflower, Yalobusha and Carroll counties, where large portions of farmland and residential areas were inundated with flood water from recent rainfall.

Emergency agencies in six counties reported damage so far, including Grenada, Lee, Oktibbeha, Tallahatchie, Quitman and Yalobusha. Dozens of homes in the area were impacted.

