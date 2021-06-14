Petal School District superintendent explains plan for fall

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - While students are out for summer, the Petal School District administration is working hard to prepare for the fall.

The district has released its back to school plan for next school year.

“So just from an academic standpoint, what are we going to do. Thankfully, we had the bulk of our students at school each and every day last school year. So that was very much important to us and it allowed us to be in better shape going into the upcoming school year,” Superintendent Matt Dillion said.

Dillon said he’s excited to have all students back in classrooms full time in the fall with normal schedules. All instruction will be in person. Masks will be optional in classrooms but mandatory on buses.

“Sure, bus sanitation is here to say,” Dillion said. “We have equipped our bus drivers with the products they need to sanitize after every route. We run double routes, so that will be after each elementary route and secondary route. That’s a good practice that we’ve learned that we can do.”

Dillon said the increased cleaning procedures from last year will remain and become the new standard. The district will continue to provide supplies to every classroom.

“Any of those frequent touch areas like water fountains, doorknobs, things like that, we’re going to continue to do that because what we’ve seen through the pandemic is we didn’t see as much flu or stomach bug or strep throat or other things, and I think that can be attributed to some of the practices that we put in to place,” Dillon said.

Vaccination is not mandatory for staff or students old enough to get the shot, but the school district has provided opportunities to staff.

“We’ve educated our staff of what is available, we’ve provided options for our staff through our SeMRI clinic to have vaccines on site for them in the spring semester,” Dillon said. “So that’s a personal choice, but we’re just going to make sure we have good practices moving forward.”

The superintendent made it clear all plans are flexible based on any new health guidelines.

“Always we’re going to take every situation case by case when we have certain circumstances, but we’re moving forward with opening our schools,” Dillon said.

The Petal School District registration for returning students is happening June 14 through June 18. Parents can login to their active parent account to register their kids. New student registration will be July 13 through July 15.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.