MSDH: Nearly 270 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday nearly 270 new COVID-19 cases that were found over the three-day weekend.

MSDH reported 266 additional cases and one new death Monday.

The May 30 death was discovered during a review of death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 319,381 and 7,354, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,128 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,670 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,821 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,458 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,336 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,946,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 936,989 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 2,822,970 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.-

