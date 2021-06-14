Win Stuff
MSDH: Nearly 270 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

The Mississippi Stater Department of Health reported Monday that more than 936,000...
The Mississippi Stater Department of Health reported Monday that more than 936,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday nearly 270 new COVID-19 cases that were found over the three-day weekend.

MSDH reported 266 additional cases and one new death Monday.

The May 30 death was discovered during a review of death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 319,381 and 7,354, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,128 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,670 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,821 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,458 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,336 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,946,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 936,989 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,822,970 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.-

