Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed

Demmon was arrested in South Carolina on June 1
By AP
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DEVEREUX, Ga. (AP) — Investigators in middle Georgia have arrested a man who they say killed his roommate, cut the body into pieces and then wrapped body parts in a plastic bag left in a shed behind a house in Devereux.

A man found the body on June 4 after smelling decomposing flesh.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the victim is 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong.

Authorities charged 33-year-old Christopher Collin Demmon this week with malice murder in the killing. Demmon was arrested in South Carolina on June 1, driving a yellow Jeep that belonged to Xiong.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says investigators found a bloody chainsaw in the Jeep.

