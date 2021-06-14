Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Local health experts give insight on skin cancer

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local medical experts are providing some insight into the disease.

William Waller, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a dermatologist with Hattiesburg Clinic, and he says he sees patients with skin cancer regularly.

“I see skin cancer every day…,” Waller said. “It’s something that affects patients from their 20′s to in their 80′s.”

We’re told one of its main causes is ultraviolent radiation.

“Sun exposure, sun damage is the leading cause of skin cancer,” Waller said.

According to Waller, protecting the skin, whether out in the sun or for a quick trip to the store, is crucial.

“Sun damage is cumulative so even little bits of exposure… going to the mailbox, running an errand outside, if you think about it, if you do that 5 or 10 minutes several times a day, it actually can add up to some significant sun exposure,” Waller said.

Waller says this means not protecting the skin can have potentially deadly consequences.

“Five or more sunburns actually doubles your risk of melanoma...,” Waller said. “That really should be an eye-opener for... definitely younger people that feel like, ‘Oh, I’ll get a burn, it’ll peel, it’ll go away.’ Well really, that damage is long-term, and the more burns you get the higher chance of things like melanoma as you get older.”

Waller says if skin cancer is caught early, it is curable 99% of the time.

“Be aware of any spots that are aging,” Waller said.

Waller says while some spots do not show symptoms, there are some signs to look for.

“When it comes to skin cancer you are looking for spots that are bleeding, tender, sometimes even itching…,” Waller said. “Sores that don’t heal or spots that are enlarging… when it comes to malignant moles… you’re obviously looking at borders, shape, size and color.”

For more from Waller on skin protection, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.
Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail

Latest News

Lumberton police said two suspects are in question but no charges have been filed.
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
The camp is free for participants, thanks to financial gifts from local sponsors, and limited...
Needham Jones Boot Camp returning after COVID-19 cancellation
Law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt are participating in a national campaign to promote...
Jones County ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ends with 140 seatbelt citations
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested...
2 Hub City men arrested on stolen weapons possession