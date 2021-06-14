Jones County ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ends with 140 seatbelt citations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating a successful 2021 “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, JCSD was able to fund overtime for deputies to work additional hours for overnight hours to continue the campaign.

The overtime crew was able to write 118 seatbelt violations and 22 child restraint violations in just a three-week span.

In addition to the seatbelt violations, JCSD was able to stop multiple uninsured drivers, no license drivers, drivers under the influence and arrested four wanted fugitives.

“I consider this a huge success,” stated Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “I just want to say congratulations, not just to one person, but the entire department.”

Berlin continued to say that JCSD has applied for more federal funding to continue to extend these deputy hours, but regardless of funding, they will continue to enforce the law and do what they can to keep roadways safe.

