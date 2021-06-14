Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jones County ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ends with 140 seatbelt citations

Law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt are participating in a national campaign to promote...
Law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt are participating in a national campaign to promote seatbelt use.(Source: WDAM)
By Will Polston
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating a successful 2021 “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety, JCSD was able to fund overtime for deputies to work additional hours for overnight hours to continue the campaign.

The overtime crew was able to write 118 seatbelt violations and 22 child restraint violations in just a three-week span.

In addition to the seatbelt violations, JCSD was able to stop multiple uninsured drivers, no license drivers, drivers under the influence and arrested four wanted fugitives.

“I consider this a huge success,” stated Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “I just want to say congratulations, not just to one person, but the entire department.”

Berlin continued to say that JCSD has applied for more federal funding to continue to extend these deputy hours, but regardless of funding, they will continue to enforce the law and do what they can to keep roadways safe.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.
Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail

Latest News

The camp is free for participants, thanks to financial gifts from local sponsors, and limited...
Needham Jones Boot Camp returning after COVID-19 cancellation
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested...
2 Hub City men arrested on stolen weapons possession
The Coffee House opens in Montgomery. It is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the city.
First Black-owned coffee shop opens in Montgomery
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area