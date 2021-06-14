Win Stuff
Jones College softball players headed to Alcorn State

Jones College softball players Tyesha Cole (left), Kristian Edwards (center) and Mycah Hall...
Jones College softball players Tyesha Cole (left), Kristian Edwards (center) and Mycah Hall (right) signed with Alcorn State University during a signing ceremony in Ellisville. Photo/Shawn Wansley, Jones College Sports Information(Shawn Wansley/Jones Junior College Sports Information)
By Tim Doherty
Updated: 13 minutes ago
From Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM)– Three Jones College Bobcats will be headed to play softball at the next level.

Kristian Edwards, Tyesha Cole and Mycah Hall signed with Alcorn State University Saturday morning on the Jones’ campus.

Edwards, a freshman center fielder from Laurel, batted .394 with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, 47 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

She made the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II All-Tournament team and All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference first team.

Edwards also was named second-team All America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Cole, a red-shirt freshman third baseman from Philadelphia, batted .433 with nine home runs, 19 doubles, 52 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

She made the NJCAA D-II All-Tournament team and All-MACCC first team. She was also an NFCA All-America second-team selection.

Hall, a red-shirt freshman outfielder from Nettleton, batted .338 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. She also had a pair of doubles and stole 18 bases.

