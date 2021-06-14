Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault

Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A short-lived shooting spree along Mississippi 33 in Jasper County Friday morning has landed a 58-year-old in jail.

Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:23 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting incident on Mississippi 33 near Heidelberg.

Deputies talked to the callers, Stacie Reid and Antonio Currie, who stated they saw White standing near a gate outside Reid’s residence

As Reid and Currie left the residence in Reid’s vehicle, White allegedly reappeared at the gate and began shooting at them.

When Reid began heading south on Mississippi 33, White allegedly got into his vehicle and began following the pair, taking potshots at Reid’s vehicle along the way.

White was stopped by Heidelberg Police Department officers before being handed over to JCSD deputies.

White, who already was out on bail after an undisclosed prior federal charge, was denied bond.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Latest News

Grace's Home of Heroes is hoping to raise funds to build an assisted living facility for...
Hattiesburg nonprofit to host softball fundraiser to build veterans home
The Petal School District registration for returning students is happening June 14 through June...
Petal School District superintendent explains plan for fall
MEMA drones capture flooding
WATCH: Drone video shows extent of flooding in North Miss.
MEMA drones capture flooding
Drone video shows North Miss. flooding (Source: MEMA)