Jasper Co. family thankful after road dedicated to lost loved one

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County family has struggled to deal the the grief of losing a loved one.

Family members say Patricia Heidelberg was a positive light to her family, friends and the community.

Now, they have something to remember her by. County Road 37111 in Jasper County was dedicated in Heidelberg’s honor.

The family says they are thankful to Jasper County Supervisor Curtis Grey for playing a major role in making the memorial happen.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.