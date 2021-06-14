Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg nonprofit to host softball fundraiser to build veterans home

By Mia Monet
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes will be hosting a softball tournament called “Home Runs for Heroes” in July to benefit veterans.

The nonprofit organization was founded to give back to the veteran community. The founder of the organization, Amber Travis, said the purpose of the event is to raise funds to build an assisted living facility for veterans in the community.

“Our goal is to have an assisted living facility for aging veterans and their spouses,” Travis said. “We want to give them equal opportunities when it comes to cost, care and things that we provide for them.”

Travis says you don’t have to live in Hattiesburg to participate.

“We are hoping that teams or people in the community here in the Pine Belt and surrounding areas will create a team to come out here and hit home runs for heroes,” Travis said.

She said there are several ways to register for the tournament.

“They can visit our website, graceshomeofheroes.com, to register, or if they would like to send us a message on any of our social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook or send us an email, we can get them registered,” Travis said.

You have until July 10 to register and the tournament will be on July 17-18 at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Latest News

A bag of donated blood in Bridgewater.
Jones College to host community blood drive
The camp is free for participants, thanks to financial gifts from local sponsors, and limited...
Needham Jones Boot Camp returning after COVID-19 cancellation
Law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt are participating in a national campaign to promote...
Jones County ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign ends with 140 seatbelt citations
Attendees enjoy new amenities on Second Saturday
Landrum’s hosts ‘Second Saturday’ event, giving attendees a blast from the past