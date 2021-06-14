Hattiesburg nonprofit to host softball fundraiser to build veterans home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grace’s Home of Heroes will be hosting a softball tournament called “Home Runs for Heroes” in July to benefit veterans.

The nonprofit organization was founded to give back to the veteran community. The founder of the organization, Amber Travis, said the purpose of the event is to raise funds to build an assisted living facility for veterans in the community.

“Our goal is to have an assisted living facility for aging veterans and their spouses,” Travis said. “We want to give them equal opportunities when it comes to cost, care and things that we provide for them.”

Travis says you don’t have to live in Hattiesburg to participate.

“We are hoping that teams or people in the community here in the Pine Belt and surrounding areas will create a team to come out here and hit home runs for heroes,” Travis said.

She said there are several ways to register for the tournament.

“They can visit our website, graceshomeofheroes.com, to register, or if they would like to send us a message on any of our social media platforms, Instagram, Facebook or send us an email, we can get them registered,” Travis said.

You have until July 10 to register and the tournament will be on July 17-18 at Tatum Park in Hattiesburg.

