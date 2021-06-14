Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

First Weather: Expect a tremendously warm week ahead

By Patrick Bigbie
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two today, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s Monday afternoon. Heat indices will be between 103 degrees and 107 degrees Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s Monday evening, with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with highs soaring into the mid-90s, and the heat index will make it feel more like 103 degrees to 107 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll dry out for the middle part of the week, with highs remaining in the low to mid-90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices will be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees.

All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico later this week for the possibility of a tropical system forming. This system will move north towards Texas or Louisiana by the weekend. As of now, rain is the only impact this system poses to south Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Latest News

Monday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies.
Patrick's Monday Forecast
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
Branden Walker's Sunday evening forecast 06/13
Thunderstorms move into Pine Belt area Sunday
As we move into Sunday, we hold a 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 92...
Hot and humid in Pine Belt, some storms possible