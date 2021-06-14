First Weather: Expect a tremendously warm week ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two today, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will top out in the mid-90s Monday afternoon. Heat indices will be between 103 degrees and 107 degrees Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s Monday evening, with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with highs soaring into the mid-90s, and the heat index will make it feel more like 103 degrees to 107 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll dry out for the middle part of the week, with highs remaining in the low to mid-90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices will be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees.

All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico later this week for the possibility of a tropical system forming. This system will move north towards Texas or Louisiana by the weekend. As of now, rain is the only impact this system poses to south Mississippi.

