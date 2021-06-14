City of Laurel celebrates US Army’s 246th birthday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel celebrated the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday on Monday as Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation to commemorate the U.S. Army’s special day.

The event was attended by city officials, members of the community and soldiers from around the area.

SFC Dereginald Samuel was one of those soldiers attending and said the U.S. Army has helped him in more ways than one, and he’s glad to serve the country.

“You know, I came from a situation from where it was kind of challenging coming up as a kid, but this has allowed me to finish college and take care of my family and also be a productive citizen in the United States, and that’s all we all want at the end of the day,” Samuel said.

Currently, Samuel works as a recruiter at the recruitment office on Highway 15.

The U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the signing of the Declaration of Independence when the Continental Congress authorized the enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the colonies for one year.

Prior to that day, colonies had their own militias with no unified chain of command to lead them.

The new forces were comprised of 22,000 militiamen who gathered outside of Boston, plus 5,000 more in New York.

On June 15, 1775, George Washington of Virginia was named as commander-in-chief and voted to raise 10 more companies of riflemen from other colonies.

Today, the U.S. Army is the second largest employer in the U.S. with over 1.4 million men and women on active duty and 718,000 civilian personnel. Another 1.1 million serve in the National Guard and Reserve forces.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.