Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation

Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair(Holmes-Humphreys County/Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says a third suspect is behind bars for the death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The sheriff says Parveion Harris, 17, is behind bars as well as Montavious Landfair, 20, and Darius Erving, 17.

All three individuals are charged with capital murder the sheriff says, but Erving has an additional charge for escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning.

Deputies say his family brought him back to the Holmes County jail about 24 hours after he escaped.

June 2nd Holmes County deputies say Kyle Craig went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler, but he was later found shot and killed near a truck stop.

Craig’s family said ever since he was 16 years old, Kyle would buy and sell 4-wheelers all the time, and he used Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as his source of communication.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Latest News

Grace's Home of Heroes is hoping to raise funds to build an assisted living facility for...
Hattiesburg nonprofit to host softball fundraiser to build veterans home
The Petal School District registration for returning students is happening June 14 through June...
Petal School District superintendent explains plan for fall
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault
MEMA drones capture flooding
WATCH: Drone video shows extent of flooding in North Miss.
MEMA drones capture flooding
Drone video shows North Miss. flooding (Source: MEMA)