39 candidates compete for Miss Mississippi crown

39 candidates will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi
39 candidates will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 40 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-nine Candidates from across the Magnolia State will compete for the coveted crown of Miss Mississippi.

The preliminary competition will be June 23-25 beginning at 7 p.m.

The final night of competition is set for June 26 at 8 p.m.

Candidate information can be found here.

Listed below is a schedule of events.

Miss Mississippi Events

Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m: All contestants and the Magnolia Belles and Beaus will appear in the Miss Mississippi Parade through downtown Vicksburg.

Autograph parties

Wednesday, June 23: Group B contestants will participate in an Autograph Party from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at George Carr Buick GMC.

Thursday, June 21: Group A and C contestants will participate in an Autograph Party in downtown Vicksburg from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Contestants will be located at various stores along Washington Street.

Competition

June 23-26: Competition will begin at 7 p.m. each preliminary night and at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Preliminary competition will also be livestreamed for $15 each night with the Saturday night show being streamed for free.

Click here to purchase your package.

