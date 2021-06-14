Win Stuff
2 Hub City men arrested on stolen weapons possession

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested...
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West 4th Street.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men have been arrested by police for having possession of stolen firearms early Sunday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

Jakobe Woullard, 21, of Hattiesburg was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen weapon.

Jakobe Woullard, 21, of Hattiesburg was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen weapon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

The possession of a stolen weapon charge is Woullard’s second offense of the crime.

Demitae Curtis, 20, of Hattiesburg was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Demitae Curtis, 20, of Hattiesburg was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Woullard and Curtis were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Other charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

