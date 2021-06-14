2 Hub City men arrested on stolen weapons possession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men have been arrested by police for having possession of stolen firearms early Sunday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, the two men were arrested around 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

Jakobe Woullard, 21, of Hattiesburg was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a stolen weapon.

The possession of a stolen weapon charge is Woullard’s second offense of the crime.

Demitae Curtis, 20, of Hattiesburg was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Woullard and Curtis were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Other charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

