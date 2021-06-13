Thunderstorms move into Pine Belt area Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday. I hope everyone is doing well. We will get right into this for this Sunday, a few showers and thunderstorms are moving through the area, and we will see more of it this evening.

Some of the showers and thunderstorms we get this evening could be strong to severe. The entire Pine Belt is under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. We have been bumped up to a Slight Risk in the severity of the thunderstorms. That’s a 2 out of 5 risk. What some of us can expect is a potential Severe Thunderstorm.

Damaging winds, 60 to 70 mile per hour winds, and quarter-size hail here in the Pine Belt, so please stay alert.

Sunday’s high is 93 with a low of 74. Heat indices for Sunday are reaching 105 in some places, so if you are outside, please stay hydrated.

On Monday, things look to calm down some for us. We do have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The high on Monday will be 94, and the low will be 72.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it currently holds a 20 % chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high at 93 and a low of 69.

Wednesday we don’t expect rain chances and our high is 91 and the low is 67.

Thursday holds the same as Wednesday, with a high of 91 and a low 67. No rain chances to be expected.

As we move back into next weekend, our rain chances for Friday return with a 20% chance of showers.

Saturday and Sunday hold a 30-to-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The highs Friday through Sunday of next weekend sit in the low 90′s and the lows in the low 70′s

