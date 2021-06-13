Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 24-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested by Hattiesburg police in on-going investigation involving lustful touching of a child.

Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night and charged with one count of touching of a child under 16 for lustful purposes.

Police say the incident occurred at a relative of Barnes’ residence in Hattiesburg. Barnes was taken into custody near the scene.

Because of the nature of the on-going investigation, the police are not releasing the age of the victim nor the location where the alleged incident occurred.

Barnes has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.