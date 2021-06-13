Win Stuff
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child

Twenty-four-year-old arrested in Hattiesburg near scene of alleged incident
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of a child.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 24-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested by Hattiesburg police in on-going investigation involving lustful touching of a child.

Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night and charged with one count of touching of a child under 16 for lustful purposes.

Police say the incident occurred at a relative of Barnes’ residence in Hattiesburg. Barnes was taken into custody near the scene.

Because of the nature of the on-going investigation, the police are not releasing the age of the victim nor the location where the alleged incident occurred.

Barnes has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

