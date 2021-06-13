Win Stuff
Southern States Soccer Club improves to 6-3 in inaugural season

By Taylor Curet
Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The inaugural season of Southern States Soccer has been off to a tremendous start.

Hattiesburg’s minor league soccer club the Stars defeated the Tallahassee Battle Lions 1-0 on Saturday evening at The Oakes Training Center.

Andre Deas scored the go-ahead goal just before halftime to help the Stars improve to 6-3.

Southern States hosts two more homes games on July 3 against the Florida Roots and July 10 against the Jacksonville Armada. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Southern States Soccer Club improves to 6-3 in inaugural season
