Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a disappointing end to the season for Southern Miss, falling to rival Ole Miss in the final game of the Oxford Regional.

But it’s a sign as to where the USM baseball program stands if it’s disappointed in a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The goal was a trip to Omaha for the second time in school history. But 40 wins for a fifth straight year (discounting the abbreviated 2020 season) is nothing to scoff at.

USM’s skipper of the last 12 seasons Scott Berry sits down to talk about the Golden Eagles’ 40-21 campaign and how 2021 can propel his team into next season.

