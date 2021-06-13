PRCC offering workforce classes this summer

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College is offering workforce courses this summer.

Classes will be held at the main campus in Poplarville or the PRCC branch campus in Hattiesburg:.

For more information, see the table below:

Training/Class Location Start date Contact Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Woodall ATC. 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg Aug. 23-Sept. 10: Day classes; Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center Michael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643 Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg Aug. 23-Dec. 9: Night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center Michael Yarbrough, (601) 554-4643 Certified Medical Assistant (CCMA) Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg On-going hybrid day.night classes. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center Michael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg On-going night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 6 p.m.to 10 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center Stephanie Clark

(601) 554-4646 Pine Belt Works Manufacturing Skills

Basic Level Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg On-going day/night classes Rebecca Brown (601) 554-4644 or

Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646 Forklift Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg July 28: Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646 CDL Truck Driving Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg On-going day classes. Monday through Thursday. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stephanie Clark (601) 544-4646 CDL Truck Driving Poplarville campus Classes monthly Cheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113 CDL Testing Poplarville campus By appointment. Must have valid permit Brad Ladner

(228) 518-0309 Welding Poplarville ca,mpus On-going day classes. May 17 through July 22. Monday through Thursday. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113

