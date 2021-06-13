Win Stuff
PRCC offering workforce classes this summer

Pearl River Community College is offering workforce classes at its Hattiesburg and Poplarville...
Pearl River Community College is offering workforce classes at its Hattiesburg and Poplarville classes.(Photo source: PRCCC)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College is offering workforce courses this summer.

Classes will be held at the main campus in Poplarville or the PRCC branch campus in Hattiesburg:.

For more information, see the table below:

Training/ClassLocationStart dateContact
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)Woodall ATC. 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgAug. 23-Sept. 10: Day classes; Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall CenterMichael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgAug. 23-Dec. 9: Night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall CenterMichael Yarbrough, (601) 554-4643
Certified Medical Assistant (CCMA)Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgOn-going hybrid day.night classes. Pick up application packet at Woodall CenterMichael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgOn-going night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 6 p.m.to 10 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall CenterStephanie Clark
(601) 554-4646
Pine Belt Works Manufacturing Skills
Basic Level		Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgOn-going day/night classesRebecca Brown (601) 554-4644 or
Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646
ForkliftWoodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgJuly 28: Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646
CDL Truck DrivingWoodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, HattiesburgOn-going day classes. Monday through Thursday. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Stephanie Clark (601) 544-4646
CDL Truck DrivingPoplarville campusClasses monthlyCheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113
CDL TestingPoplarville campusBy appointment. Must have valid permitBrad Ladner
(228) 518-0309
WeldingPoplarville ca,mpusOn-going day classes. May 17 through July 22. Monday through Thursday. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Cheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

