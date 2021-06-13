PRCC offering workforce classes this summer
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College is offering workforce courses this summer.
Classes will be held at the main campus in Poplarville or the PRCC branch campus in Hattiesburg:.
For more information, see the table below:
|Training/Class
|Location
|Start date
|Contact
|Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
|Woodall ATC. 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|Aug. 23-Sept. 10: Day classes; Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center
|Michael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643
|Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|Aug. 23-Dec. 9: Night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center
|Michael Yarbrough, (601) 554-4643
|Certified Medical Assistant (CCMA)
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|On-going hybrid day.night classes. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center
|Michael Yarbrough (601) 554-4643
|Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|On-going night classes; Tuesdays and Thursdays; 6 p.m.to 10 p.m. Pick up application packet at Woodall Center
|Stephanie Clark
(601) 554-4646
|Pine Belt Works Manufacturing Skills
Basic Level
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|On-going day/night classes
|Rebecca Brown (601) 554-4644 or
Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646
|Forklift
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|July 28: Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Stephanie Clark (601) 554-4646
|CDL Truck Driving
|Woodall ATC, 906 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg
|On-going day classes. Monday through Thursday. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Stephanie Clark (601) 544-4646
|CDL Truck Driving
|Poplarville campus
|Classes monthly
|Cheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113
|CDL Testing
|Poplarville campus
|By appointment. Must have valid permit
|Brad Ladner
(228) 518-0309
|Welding
|Poplarville ca,mpus
|On-going day classes. May 17 through July 22. Monday through Thursday. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|Cheryl Frierson (601) 403-1113
