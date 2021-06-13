Win Stuff
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area

Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are Sunday afternoon.(WALB)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are Sunday afternoon.

Electric companies are currently reporting outages in many parts of the Pine Belt, with most of them coming from the Forrest County area.

Below is a list of outages around the Pine Belt from different electric companies:

Mississippi Power:

  • Forrest - 356
  • Jasper - 105
  • Jones - 407
  • Wayne - 28

Dixie Electric:

  • Covington - 5
  • Forrest - 326
  • Jones - 816
  • Perry - 60
  • Wayne - 238

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association:

  • Forrest - 259
  • Lamar - 17
  • Marion - 183
  • Perry - 21

Southern Pine:

  • Jasper - 1

Singing River:

  • Wayne - 1

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

