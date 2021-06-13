Power outages reported around Pine Belt area

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are Sunday afternoon.

Electric companies are currently reporting outages in many parts of the Pine Belt, with most of them coming from the Forrest County area.

Below is a list of outages around the Pine Belt from different electric companies:

Mississippi Power:

Forrest - 356

Jasper - 105

Jones - 407

Wayne - 28

Dixie Electric:

Covington - 5

Forrest - 326

Jones - 816

Perry - 60

Wayne - 238

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association:

Forrest - 259

Lamar - 17

Marion - 183

Perry - 21

Southern Pine:

Jasper - 1

Singing River:

Wayne - 1

