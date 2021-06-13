Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager is behind bars after police say he fatally shot someone over a pair of Jordans.

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was initially arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.

Police responded to the 100 block of 29th Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting.

During the investigation, police say they learned 16-year-old Hanzy shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle, hitting a 17-year-old. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting came after a fight earlier on Saturday over a pair of Jordan athletic shoes.

WLOX is awaiting word from Gulfport Police on upgraded charges and bond in light of the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.
Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Cole's Law would prohibit discrimination based on disability against potential organ transplant...
Mother, lawmaker pushing to pass bill to ban organ transplant discrimination in Miss.

Latest News

Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child
Pearl River Community College is offering workforce classes at its Hattiesburg and Poplarville...
PRCC offering workforce classes this summer
Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season
Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season
Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season
Scott Berry recaps USM's 2021 baseball season