National Weather Service puts Pine Belt under severe thunderstorm watch

PINE BELT, Miss. _ The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for a large portion of Mississippi, including the Pine Belt.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued for residents in the following Pine Belt counties: Covington; Forrest; George; Greene; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Marion; Pearl River; Perry; Smith; Stone; and Wayne.

A thunderstorm watch, which can be in effect for several hours, means weather conditions exist where severe thunderstorms easily can develop.

A thunderstorm warning means current storm conditions can turn worse, including heavy rain and strong winds.

Currently, the Pine Belt is under a watch.

WDAM will update this report as the weather warrants.

