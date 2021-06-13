Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

National Weather Service puts Pine Belt under severe thunderstorm watch

Pine Belt under severe thunderstorm watch Source: (Pixabay)
Pine Belt under severe thunderstorm watch Source: (Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. _ The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for a large portion of Mississippi, including the Pine Belt.

The severe thunderstorm watch was issued for residents in the following Pine Belt counties: Covington; Forrest; George; Greene; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Marion; Pearl River; Perry; Smith; Stone; and Wayne.

A thunderstorm watch, which can be in effect for several hours, means weather conditions exist where severe thunderstorms easily can develop.

A thunderstorm warning means current storm conditions can turn worse, including heavy rain and strong winds.

Currently, the Pine Belt is under a watch.

WDAM will update this report as the weather warrants.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.
Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Cole's Law would prohibit discrimination based on disability against potential organ transplant...
Mother, lawmaker pushing to pass bill to ban organ transplant discrimination in Miss.

Latest News

Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child
Pearl River Community College is offering workforce classes at its Hattiesburg and Poplarville...
PRCC offering workforce classes this summer
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season
Scott Berry recaps USM’s 2021 baseball season