Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Local dermatologists give summer skin safety tips

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As temperatures get hotter, many people may want to cool off at the pool or beach, but it’s important to protect your skin while out in the sun.

Skin damage from too much sun exposure is extremely common, according to officials with Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology.

Whether people are cooling off at the beach or are out running errands, it’s imperative to protect one’s skin every day.

When it comes to choosing the right sunscreen, doctors say there are a few things to keep in mind.

“The first thing you want to look for is an SPF of 30 or higher,” said William Waller, MD, FAAD, Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology. “30 actually protects you from about 97% of the UV harmful rays… it doesn’t last forever so you have to reapply after about two hours or sooner if you’re getting wet, sweating, or towel drying… The second thing you want to look for… it needs to say broad spectrum. SPF only tells you what it protects against UVB rays, and you also need a broad spectrum to protect you against UVA.”

For those who are unable to avoid the sun, officials say certain types of clothes can give some protection.

“There’s a whole line of clothing now that are designed to protect you against sun, and they’re called UPF…,” Dr. Waller said. “Those are great things to wear, they’re usually kind of lightweight… they keep you cool in the summer and clothing like that is very helpful if you have an outdoor job or you can’t be in the shade or avoid that intense sun exposure.”

Waller also says it’s important not to rely on makeup products containing SPF.

“Check the SPF on your makeup,” Waller said. “Usually, it’s something pretty low like a 10 or 15 and you’re actually not getting that much protection. Plus, sunscreen is going to wear off after about two hours so unless you’re reapplying that makeup throughout the day, you’re really not protecting your skin like you should.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

The tickets for the event were sold out nearly immediately and the concert was streamed online...
FestivalSouth hosts ‘A Night at the Opera’
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating
.
Branden Walker's Saturday evening forecast 06/12
Hundreds of people, including many with their dogs, visited Kamper Park Saturday morning to...
‘Dog Days’ race raises more than $20K for service dogs