Landrum’s hosts ‘Second Saturday’ event, giving attendees a blast from the past

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead and Village hosted their ‘Second Saturday’ event, an attempt to bring visitors back to the village after COVID-19.

Landrum’s is on more than 30 acres of land with multiple different amenities such as gem mining, blacksmiths, animals, and homemade ice cream.

The village is meant “to really step back and see the history of what it took just on a day-to-day basis to make everything come together and work,” according to one of the family members, Susan Landrum.

Park admission is $10 for all and free for ages 3 and under.

