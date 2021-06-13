HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth hosts ‘A Night at the Opera,’ an operatic concert of multiple singers performing pieces from some of the most famous operas in history.

Pieces from “The Barber of Seville,” “Rigotello” and “Carmen” were performed.

For many of these artists, it was their first time performing for a crowd before the start of the pandemic.

“For me that’s a really emotional thing, to get up and do it for people again,” stated opera singer Patrick McNally. “It brings everyone in the room together in a way that watching it separately doesn’t. I am really excited for that tonight.”

The tickets for the event were sold out nearly immediately and the concert was streamed online for those who could not attend.

FestivalSouth has its classical concert upcoming later this month.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.