Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

FestivalSouth hosts ‘A Night at the Opera’

By Will Polston
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth hosts ‘A Night at the Opera,’ an operatic concert of multiple singers performing pieces from some of the most famous operas in history.

Pieces from “The Barber of Seville,” “Rigotello” and “Carmen” were performed.

For many of these artists, it was their first time performing for a crowd before the start of the pandemic.

“For me that’s a really emotional thing, to get up and do it for people again,” stated opera singer Patrick McNally. “It brings everyone in the room together in a way that watching it separately doesn’t. I am really excited for that tonight.”

The tickets for the event were sold out nearly immediately and the concert was streamed online for those who could not attend.

FestivalSouth has its classical concert upcoming later this month.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

Hundreds of people, including many with their dogs, visited Kamper Park Saturday morning to...
‘Dog Days’ race raises more than $20K for service dogs
Record buyers line up to make purchases at T-Bones Records and Cafe during Record Store Day...
Pine Belt vinyl collectors shop for deals during Record Store Day
The 2021 Dog Days 5K and Two-Mile Walk begins at Kamper Park Saturday.
‘Dog Days’ race raises more than $20K for service dogs
More than 300 people have already registered to participate in the 2021 Dog Days 5K & Two Mile...
‘Dog Days’ race takes place Saturday after being canceled in 2020