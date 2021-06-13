Win Stuff
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU

By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - One man was struck by a stray bullet and another is in ICU as Lumberton police continue their investigation into a Saturday shooting.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the incident happened between two men at the parking lot of the Greentree Apartments around 3 p.m.

During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray bullet.

All three men were injured and are currently being treated for their injuries.

Police have not identified who the suspects and victims are at this time, but LPD says that two suspects are in question.

No charges have been filed at this time.

