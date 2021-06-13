3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Lumberton are currently investigating a shooting that left three men injured at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the parking lot of the Greentree Apartments.

All three men are currently being treated for their injuries.

Officers recovered a firearm and shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

