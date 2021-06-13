Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating

By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Lumberton are currently investigating a shooting that left three men injured at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the parking lot of the Greentree Apartments.

All three men are currently being treated for their injuries.

Officers recovered a firearm and shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

The tickets for the event were sold out nearly immediately and the concert was streamed online...
FestivalSouth hosts ‘A Night at the Opera’
When it comes to choosing the right sunscreen, doctors say there are a few things to keep in...
Local dermatologists give summer skin safety tips
.
Branden Walker's Saturday evening forecast 06/12
Hundreds of people, including many with their dogs, visited Kamper Park Saturday morning to...
‘Dog Days’ race raises more than $20K for service dogs