Wilkinson Co. man found guilty of murder after shooting uncle in head with shotgun

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two cousins in Wilkinson County have been charged with murder in two separate incidents.

Floyd Lawrence Jr., 18, was found guilty of second degree murder. This after the May 2019 slaying of 24-year-old LaKendris Chisolm, who was shot in front of a daycare. Lawrence was 16 years old when he killed her.

Tremarrion “Lucky” Mealey was also found guilty of second degree murder in the September 2019 death of his uncle, John Sanders. Sanders was killed when Mealey shot him in the back of the head with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Mealey was 19 at the time of the incident.

District Attorney Shameca Collins stated that she is “glad to bring justice to the families of the victims...”

