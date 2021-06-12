USM construction projects making campus access, parking easier

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is working on several construction projects this summer that are making it easier to get on campus and easier to find parking once you arrive.

A pedestrian pathway currently being built will link 38th Avenue to Ross Boulevard.

It’s a $950,000 project, funded mostly by the federal government through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. USM is paying for 20% of the work.

At the corner of Ross Boulevard and Montague Boulevard, a new parking lot under construction will provide 280 parking spots. The project will include lighting and a sidewalk.

The cost is $2.5 million and it’s being paid for with legislative bond funds.

Nearby, at the site of the old USM Printing Center, a new one-way road is being constructed, which will join Montague Boulevard to Forrest Avenue. That area will include some new metered parking spots.

The cost of that project is about $950,000 and it’s being funded with state legislative bonds.

And at the corner of West 4th Street and North 34th Avenue, a new north campus gateway is being built. It will look much like the USM gateway entrance on Hardy Street.

The cost of that work is about $180,000 and the money is coming from institutional funds, according to Chris Crenshaw, senior vice president for facilities planning and management at USM.

“I think it’s providing accessibility in multiple forms to our students, faculty, staff and visitors, especially if they desire to come to campus from the west. I think it’s seeing us expand as an institution, seeing us expand our infrastructure more to the west,” Crenshaw said.

Meanwhile, Crenshaw says renovation of the university’s digital sign at Highway 49 and Hardy Street that began several months ago is more than 90% complete.

He says all that remains is some irrigation work and some landscaping.

The cost of that project was about $225,000.

