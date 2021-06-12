Pine Belt vinyl collectors shop for deals during Record Store Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Music stores across the country are celebrating the big comeback of the vinyl record.

And lots of record enthusiasts, of all ages, gathered at T-Bones Records and Cafe Saturday for “Record Store Day.”

It’s an event hosted usually once a year, but since the pandemic began, it’s been held on a few different days.

It’s all about celebrating the old-fashioned vinyl record, but the event also features exclusive new vinyl releases and other specials only available at stores like T-Bones.

There are about 1,400 independently-owned record stores in the U.S.

“It really is all about the music and all about having that (album) from one of your favorite artists,” said Harry Crumpler, owner of T-Bones Records and Cafe. “And it’s not just a file, it’s something you can pass down, it’s something tangible.”

“I like having the physical copy, it’s more fun to have it in your possession than to tap it on a screen,” said Katherine Nause, who was shopping at T-Bones Saturday with a few friends.

“I think for me, it’s just having a physical copy of the music I like,” said Walt Richardson, who was shopping with Nause. “Because, when it’s on my phone, it doesn’t feel as personal.”

The first Record Store Day was held in 2008. Another Record Store Day is scheduled for July 17.

