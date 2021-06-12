Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is not immediately known how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It is also unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice