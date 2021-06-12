Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hot and humid in Pine Belt, some storms possible

Branden Walker's Saturday forecast 06/12
Branden Walker's Saturday forecast 06/12
By Branden Walker
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday. Today’s high is 91 with a low of 74. We do have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Pine Belt. We could see more showers and thunderstorms this evening rolling through the area.

As we move into Sunday, we hold a 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 92 and a low of 74.

Beginning the work week on Monday, we have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be at 93 with a low of 72.

Tuesday through Thursday, our rain chances stay low as our temperatures will be in the low 90′s.

As we move back into next weekend, Friday and Saturday highs in the low 90′s and lows in the lower 70′s. Our rain chances remain low with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

And of course, we are watching the Tropics continue to tune in here at WDAM’s First Alert Weather Team as we bring updates on the tropical development for the Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs soaring into the low 90s but the heat index will make...
Hot and humid on Saturday
Saturday will be hot and humid with highs soaring into the low 90s but the heat index will make...
Hot and humid on Saturday
On Friday, you can look for very warm temperatures with highs in the lower 90s.
Humid overnight, warm on Friday
.
Patrick Bigbie's Thursday morning forecast 06/10