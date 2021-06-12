Hot and humid in Pine Belt, some storms possible

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday. Today’s high is 91 with a low of 74. We do have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Pine Belt. We could see more showers and thunderstorms this evening rolling through the area.

As we move into Sunday, we hold a 30 % chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 92 and a low of 74.

Beginning the work week on Monday, we have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be at 93 with a low of 72.

Tuesday through Thursday, our rain chances stay low as our temperatures will be in the low 90′s.

As we move back into next weekend, Friday and Saturday highs in the low 90′s and lows in the lower 70′s. Our rain chances remain low with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

And of course, we are watching the Tropics continue to tune in here at WDAM’s First Alert Weather Team as we bring updates on the tropical development for the Hurricane Season.

