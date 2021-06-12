Win Stuff
‘Dog Days’ race takes place Saturday after being canceled in 2020

More than 300 people have already registered to participate in the 2021 Dog Days 5K & Two Mile...
More than 300 people have already registered to participate in the 2021 Dog Days 5K & Two Mile Walk.
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A fundraising event for two or four-legged participants that was canceled due to the pandemic last year is set to take place once again Saturday at Hattiesburg’s Kamper Park.

The Dog Days 5K & Two-Mile Walk will start at 7:30 a.m.

That event, which is affiliated with Festival South, raises money for Hub City Service Dogs.

So far, more than 300 people have registered to take part.

“People have been very generous, it has been a wonderful year for fundraising for us, said Angela Davis-Morris, race director. “This event has been great all the way around. People have been very responsive.”

You can still register for the race in person Saturday, from 6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.

You can also learn more by going online to www.hubcityservicedogs.org or going to Facebook at 2021 Dog Days 5K.

