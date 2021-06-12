‘Dog Days’ race raises more than $20K for service dogs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people, including many with their dogs, visited Kamper Park Saturday morning to help raise money to provide service dogs for those in need.

They took part in the “Dog Days 5K and Two-Mile Walk,” a fundraiser for Hub City Service Dogs.

It’s been an annual event since 2015, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers say over the years, the race has helped them provide about 30 service dogs for people with diabetes, post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries or other special needs.

“This is not a, ‘we train and we give you a trained dog,’” said Angela Davis-Morris, race director. “The person actually comes and they work with us, with the dog and it’s a wonderful thing because there’s a huge bond there.”

“We saw this run, we knew it was for a great cause,” said Melissa Martens, who walked in the two-mile event with her dog, Cotton. “We were excited to be a part of the community, so we’re just doing our part.”

“We wanted to come out today, just kind of support the community. It gets us involved and especially, after being cooped up with COVID and everything, it’s a good opportunity to get back out,” said Melissa Spence, who also took part in the two-mile walk with her dog, Luna.

The event raised more than $20,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.

