Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries

Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.
Jessica Peavy was charged with two counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a woman Friday in connection to two auto burglaries.

Jessica Peavy, 39, was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a report of an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Highway 49 around 6 a.m.

Peavy was charged with one count of auto burglary for the incident.

Further investigation led to Peavy being charged with another count of auto burglary that allegedly occurred in the 100 block of West Pine Street on May 19. She was also charged with one count of credit card fraud after police said she used a stolen credit card from the vehicle.

Police said additional charges are pending.

Peavy was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs soaring into the low 90s but the heat index will make...
Hot and humid on Saturday
The donated supplies were given to fire officials during the church’s Vacation Bible School...
Wayne County church donates water to local fire departments
A Wayne County church has been taking donations to help their local volunteer fire departments...
Wayne County church donates water to local fire departments
Dave Ware defeated incumbent Mary Dryden with 59% of the vote on Tuesday.
Councilman-elect Dave Ware shares plans for Hattiesburg’s Ward 4