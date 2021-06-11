Woman charged in Hattiesburg auto burglaries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a woman Friday in connection to two auto burglaries.

Jessica Peavy, 39, was arrested Wednesday after police responded to a report of an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Highway 49 around 6 a.m.

Peavy was charged with one count of auto burglary for the incident.

Further investigation led to Peavy being charged with another count of auto burglary that allegedly occurred in the 100 block of West Pine Street on May 19. She was also charged with one count of credit card fraud after police said she used a stolen credit card from the vehicle.

Police said additional charges are pending.

Peavy was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

