Wayne County church donates water to local fire departments

By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County church has been taking donations to help their local volunteer fire departments in the area.

Big Creek Baptist Church has been accepting water and Gatorade donations to provide fire departments throughout the county with a way to stay hydrated while fighting fires.

The donated supplies were given to fire officials during the church’s Vacation Bible School services on Friday night.

Pastor Drew Holifield said they just wanted to reach out to all the departments and help them with some of their basic needs.

“The volunteer fire departments do so much for our communities,” Holifield said, “They’re all 100% volunteer. They’re responsible for their own water, their own supplies.

“We’re expecting a lot of our parents and our grandparents as they come tonight to bring more of our water and our Gatorade and also donations. Financial donations will be made, and so we’re just trying to help out the local fire departments best we can.”

Big Creek Baptist Church also holds water and Gatorade donation drives during the year to help local law enforcement agencies in Wayne County.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of water or Gatorade can contact Holifield at Big Creek Baptist Church.

