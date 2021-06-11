Win Stuff
Three Wildcats earn All-American honors

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Awards and accolades have run rampant through Pearl River since Michael Avalon has been at the helm of Wildcat baseball. That tradition continued Wednesday as three Wildcats were named to the NJCAA All-America teams. Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise) and Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison) were First-Team All-America selections, while Graham Crawford (Sumrall) was a Third-Team All-America selection.

“One of the things that I am thankful for and humbled by is the fact that our program has helped produced these three All-America selections,” coach Michael Avalon said. “It’s humbling because of the success that was recognized and the notoriety that has been brought to our program through these selections. This notoriety is 100 percent due to these guys and their teammates belief in this program and Pearl River Community College. A saying that we echo in our program is ‘iron sharpens iron.’ These guys wouldn’t have been the players that they are without their teammates pushing them every day.”

Gartman, Parker and Crawford have increased the list of Pearl River All-America selections to 11 members, joining Greg Guidry (1st team; 1994), Jake Smith (2nd team; 2003), Rhyne Hughes (1st team; 2004), Craig Rodriguez (1st team; 2005), Kyle Lindsey (1st team; 2008), Krisjon Wilkerson (2nd team; 2013), Simon “Meaux” Landry (2nd team; 2018) and Wiley Cleland (3rd team; 2019).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

