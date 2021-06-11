Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged three juveniles Thursday after responding to a reported home invasion.

Police said the home invasion happened in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 4 a.m.

According to police, three individuals broke into a home with a weapon and fled in a vehicle after stealing a television. The vehicle was stopped on Dabbs Street shortly after.

A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home invasion and one count of armed robbery.

