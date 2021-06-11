Sunny and hot in Pine Belt Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be and warm with partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower today, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top out into the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs soaring into the low 90s but the Heat Index will make it feel more like the low 100s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss t-storms in the afternoon.

Expect more of the same for Sunday and Monday. Partly cloudy skies with a few hit-or-miss t-storms in the afternoon. Highs remaining into the low 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.

Next week will hot with highs in the low 90s with Heat Indices making it feel more like the low 100s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.