Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an ATV.
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals say they’ve captured the second man in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The suspect, Montavious Landfair, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday at a home in Durant. He was taken into custody and then transferred to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

His arrest comes days after deputies picked up Darius Erving, who they say also was involved in the case.

Both suspects have made their initial appearance in court, and both were denied bond, according to the sheriff’s department. They are being held at the Holmes County Jail.

Authorities say that Landfair and Erving shot and killed Craig near a truck stop after he went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

His truck and trailer were discovered in the county.

