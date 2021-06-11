Win Stuff
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere subdivision on Friday morning.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A nude man who was stabbed and later Tased Friday morning is expected to face assault charges after being released from a local hospital.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said a call came in shortly before 9 a.m. Friday of an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere subdivision. Cox said dispatchers could hear screaming from the caller’s end of the line.

Cox said an LPD patrol sergeant happened to be in the neighborhood and arrived at the scene about a minute after the call. Upon arrival, Cox said the responding sergeant found a nude man in the street, bleeding.

Cox said the injured man charged the sergeant, refused commands and was eventually Tased.

A preliminary investigation discovered the man had beaten two senior citizens inside their home, and that one of them stabbed their attacker.

The chief called the stabbing a “justifiable self-defense situation.”

The two seniors and their attacker were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, but one of the elderly victims who was beaten had to be air-lifted to a different medical facility, Cox said.

Cox said the attacker knew the senior couple and had stayed at their home Thursday night. The relationship between the couple and suspect is unclear.

Cox said the suspect’s name is not being released at this time, but the attacker likely will face charges after he is released from the hospital.

