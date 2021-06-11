New Covington Co. EMA director to increase volunteer opportunities for residents

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The new director of emergency management in Covington County is finalizing plans for an important meeting of first responders and other disaster relief professionals later this month.

Brennon Chancellor is organizing a “Hurricane Summit” that will take place in Collins in a couple of weeks.

It will feature presentations from the National Weather Service and Mississippi Emergency Management.

The goal is to make sure everyone in the area is ready for hurricane season.

“Got it planned for the end of June, we’ve got all the first responders, emergency managers, law enforcement, fire, get them in the same room along with local government,” said Chancellor. “We’ve got a brief coming down from the National Weather Service about hurricanes, we’ve got MEMA coming down to speak as well on preparation and recovery for hurricane season.”

Chancellor took over in May, after the departure of former EMA director Greg Sanford.

Chancellor has worked as a patrol sergeant for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and with search and rescue for that county’s EMA.

In Covington County, he wants to improve search and rescue and create new opportunities for local residents to volunteer in disaster relief and recovery.

“So, looking at creating a county-wide search and rescue, getting all the first responders involved in it, from the police departments, sheriff’s departments, fire departments, as well, as they already have a dive team they are maintaining, be able to use to as well,” Chancellor said. “But, also get a disaster recovery team going and a volunteer program. We’ll pull volunteers from the communities, and work with local churches and get a volunteer program started for the county.”

Chancellor has eleven years of experience in law enforcement and emergency management.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.