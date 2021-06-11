MSDH: More than 230 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday more than 230 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

MSDH reported 236 additional cases and five new deaths Friday.

One death occurred June 8. Another four deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 17, 2020-June 5, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 319,115 and 7,353, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,092 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,666 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 7,810 cases, 153 deaths

Jasper: 2,220 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,452 cases, 167 deaths

Lamar: 6,322 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,931,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 927,437 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,822,970 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

