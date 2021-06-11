Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 230 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that nearly 927,500 Mississippians...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that nearly 927,500 Mississippians had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday more than 230 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

MSDH reported 236 additional cases and five new deaths Friday.

One death occurred June 8. Another four deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 17, 2020-June 5, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 319,115 and 7,353, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,092 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,666 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,810 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,220 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,452 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,322 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,931,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 927,437 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,822,970 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery
Melendez was sentenced to 34 years in prison on one count of second-degree murder and 20 years...
Man sentenced to 54 years in prison for 2019 Jones Co. shooting
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 236 new cases reported Fri.
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe