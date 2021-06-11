Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi still only state without an equal law on the books

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women are making less than men no matter their education level. And the wage gap is wider in Mississippi than any other state.

A federal law is on the books, but advocates say it’s been weakened since it was signed into law 58 years ago.

Congress considered the Paycheck Fairness Act recently that would’ve added protections like preventing employers from requesting salary history.

Willie Jones’ companies Dependable Source Corp. Workforce Development Center and DSC Training Academy are trying to help women buck the trends.

“We place men and women in trucking, construction and IT,” said Jones, who is President and CEO. “Do you know what all three of those have in common... is that there’s no glass ceiling. Women get paid the same as men get paid in those industries.”

Still, Mississippi is the only state without an equal pay law on the books. And Mississippi women are making on average about 75 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts. Advocates like Cassandra Welchlin thinks lawmakers need to realize it’s more than just a “women’s issue.”

“We continue to say we are a workforce business friendly place,” noted Welchlin. “Well, that means looking at who’s in the workforce and there are a lot of women.”

Welchlin believes a state law should protect against both gender and race wage gaps because Black women in the state make 56 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts.

“That’s $21,000 a year that could go towards childcare, utilities and groceries,” she added.

The Mississippi Women’s Foundation echoes that the wage gap has a domino effect.

“If we were to just close the pay gap between women and men in similar occupations we would actually be able to cut poverty in Mississippi by half,” said Mississippi Women’s Foundation Executive Director Tracy DeVries.

An equal pay hearing is being scheduled for the fall at the State Capitol and Jones hopes lawmakers will gain needed perspective as the push for change continues into the next legislative session.

“More women owned businesses need to speak up about this law,” Jones noted. “Not only women owned businesses but businesses as a whole. I’d like to hear from businesses that say here’s what we’re doing on this issue.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery

Latest News

Dave Ware defeated incumbent Mary Dryden with 59% of the vote on Tuesday.
Councilman-elect Dave Ware shares plans for Ward 4
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that nearly 927,500 Mississippians...
MSDH: More than 230 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday