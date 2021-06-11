Juvenlie reported missing from Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Marion County are asking for help in searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home off of Hunt Lane in Kokomo.

If anyone comes in contact with Johnson, contact MCSO dispatch at (601) 736-2711.

