Juvenlie reported missing from Marion Co.

Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt Lane in Kokomo.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Marion County are asking for help in searching for a missing juvenile.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home off of Hunt Lane in Kokomo.

If anyone comes in contact with Johnson, contact MCSO dispatch at (601) 736-2711.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

