Juvenlie reported missing from Marion Co.
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Marion County are asking for help in searching for a missing juvenile.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home off of Hunt Lane in Kokomo.
If anyone comes in contact with Johnson, contact MCSO dispatch at (601) 736-2711.
