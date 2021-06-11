Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two men were treated for gunshot wounds received Thursday night during an incident in Hattiesburg.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

Soon after, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Concart Street. The vehicle eventually crashed into several parked cars and four men fled from the vehicle.

One male was found, and claimed he was having a medical emergency and was transported from the scene by ambulance. When he arrived at a local hospital, he fled from the back of the ambulance.

As the investigation progressed, three weapons were located in the vicinity of the crash.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers were notified of a male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot that he received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers were notified of a second male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that he received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

