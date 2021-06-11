Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two men were treated for gunshot wounds received Thursday night during an incident in Hattiesburg.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

Soon after, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Concart Street. The vehicle eventually crashed into several parked cars and four men fled from the vehicle.

One male was found, and claimed he was having a medical emergency and was transported from the scene by ambulance. When he arrived at a local hospital, he fled from the back of the ambulance.

As the investigation progressed, three weapons were located in the vicinity of the crash.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers were notified of a male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot that he received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers were notified of a second male who arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that he received in the 100 block of J.C. Killingsworth Drive.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery
Melendez was sentenced to 34 years in prison on one count of second-degree murder and 20 years...
Man sentenced to 54 years in prison for 2019 Jones Co. shooting
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that nearly 927,500 Mississippians...
MSDH: More than 230 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 236 new cases reported Fri.
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe